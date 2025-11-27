  1. home
Lenders Provide Loans Worth ₹34 Lakh Cr under Mudra Yojana: MoS Finance

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday said lenders have sanctioned loans worth ₹34 lakh crore under PMMY to 55 crore beneficiaries without any collateral

PTI
Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Photo: presentation Gov
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday said lenders have sanctioned loans worth ₹34 lakh crore under PMMY to 55 crore beneficiaries without any collateral.

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015 with an aim to fund the unfunded. Initially, the upper limit under the scheme was ₹10 lakh, which was later enhanced to ₹20 lakh in the Budget 2024-25.

PMMY so far has provided collateral-free loans to 55 crore beneficiaries, Chaudhary said while speaking at a mega camp on 'Aapki Poonji Aapka Adhikar' (Your Money Your Right) organised by Punjab National Bank here.

Speaking about the Your Money Your Right campaign, he said, the government has already taken initiative to address a few issues of claiming idle assets, including increasing the number of nominees per bank account to four, for a better possibility of claim.

Public Sector Bank - freepik
PSU Banks Write Off Loans Over ₹5.82 Lakh Cr in Last 5 Years: MoS Finance

BY PTI

Despite the measures, more remains to be done, he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4 launched a three-month nationwide awareness campaign (October-December 2025) on unclaimed assets in the financial sector, titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar' (Your Money, Your Right).

The campaign was launched by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Unclaimed financial assets, including insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and mutual fund proceeds, often remain unclaimed due to a lack of awareness or outdated account details.

During the campaign, the citizens will be provided with on-the-spot guidance on how to search for their unclaimed assets, update records and complete claim procedures. Digital tools and step-by-step demonstrations will also be showcased.

