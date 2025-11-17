Indowind Energy Q2 Net Profit Grows to ₹4.57 Cr

Indowind Energy on Monday posted around 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4.57 crore in September quarter, on account of revenue growth.
It had clocked a net profit of ₹4.41 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.
The company's total revenue rose by 11.46% to ₹17.74 crore from ₹15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Indowind Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy field, generating green power through wind farms.