  1. home
  2. News
  3. Indowind energy q2 net profit grows to 457 cr

Indowind Energy Q2 Net Profit Grows to ₹4.57 Cr

The company's total revenue rose by 11.46% to ₹17.74 crore from ₹15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
renewable energy
info_icon

Indowind Energy on Monday posted around 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4.57 crore in September quarter, on account of revenue growth.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹4.41 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue rose by 11.46% to ₹17.74 crore from ₹15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Indowind Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy field, generating green power through wind farms.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×