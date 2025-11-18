  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Power and instrumentation gujarat hit 5 upper circuit as q2 profit surges

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Hit 5% Upper Circuit as Q2 Profit Surges 21%

The stock opened on the BSE at ₹165.50, a 5% increase from its previous closing level of ₹157.65

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shares of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd surged by 5%
info_icon

Shares of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd surged by 5% reaching the upper circuit limit of ₹165.50 on Monday after the firm posted a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹4.71 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26).

The stock opened on the BSE at ₹165.50, a 5% increase from its previous closing level of ₹157.65.

However, it closed 2.06% higher at ₹160.90. The company's shares have increased by 50% in one year.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In a stock exchange filing on Friday, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd (PIGL)said it posted a net profit to ₹4.71 crore in three months ended September 2025 as compared to a net profit of ₹3.89 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Electronics Component Manufacturing - Freepik
Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme Gets ₹1.15 Lakh Cr Investment Proposals: Vaishnaw

BY PTI

It clocked a total income of ₹70.91 crore in the quarter under review, marking a 27.2% increase from ₹55.75 crore registered in the same period last year.

PIGL's order book stood at ₹520 crore as of November 14, 2025. Its recent wins total ₹133.67 crore, including rural electrification under RDSS (₹102.78 crore) and solar projects (₹9.50 crore).

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of PIGL, said that strong order inflows and efficient project management supported overall performance. For the first half of FY26, its total income stood at ₹112.46 crore, up 37.57% from the year-earlier, while net profit rose 27.29% to ₹7.33 crore.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×