Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Hit 5% Upper Circuit as Q2 Profit Surges 21%

Shares of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd surged by 5% reaching the upper circuit limit of ₹165.50 on Monday after the firm posted a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹4.71 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26).
The stock opened on the BSE at ₹165.50, a 5% increase from its previous closing level of ₹157.65.
However, it closed 2.06% higher at ₹160.90. The company's shares have increased by 50% in one year.
In a stock exchange filing on Friday, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd (PIGL)said it posted a net profit to ₹4.71 crore in three months ended September 2025 as compared to a net profit of ₹3.89 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.
It clocked a total income of ₹70.91 crore in the quarter under review, marking a 27.2% increase from ₹55.75 crore registered in the same period last year.
PIGL's order book stood at ₹520 crore as of November 14, 2025. Its recent wins total ₹133.67 crore, including rural electrification under RDSS (₹102.78 crore) and solar projects (₹9.50 crore).
Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of PIGL, said that strong order inflows and efficient project management supported overall performance. For the first half of FY26, its total income stood at ₹112.46 crore, up 37.57% from the year-earlier, while net profit rose 27.29% to ₹7.33 crore.