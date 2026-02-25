Ocean Carbon Blindspot Could Undermine Climate Mitigation & Adaptation Strategies, Says Report

The report underscored that the reason behind these differences is limited availability of long-term data and gaps in understanding how key processes respond to climate change. This also means quantifying how changes in ocean warming and circulation affect carbon uptake, how shifts in plankton and microbial life influence long-term storage, and how coastal and polar regions exchange carbon with the atmosphere. The report further warned that present day industrial activities and the risks associated with climate engineering in the future may alter the ocean’s natural ability to absorb carbon.