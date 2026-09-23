India Sees CELAC As Imp Partner In Shaping More Representative Global Order: EAM Jaishankar

India and the regional bloc of Latin American and Caribbean countries have a shared interest in ensuring that the Global South has a “stronger voice" in determining the future of the international system, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
He made these remarks at the India - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.
"India sees CELAC not just as a regional grouping, but as a very important partner in shaping a more representative, balanced, and inclusive global order,” Jaishankar said in his remarks Tuesday.
“We have much to learn from each other. We have much to offer each other, and above all, we have a shared interest in ensuring that the Global South has a stronger voice in determining the future of the international system,” he said.
Jaishankar co-chaired the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, attended by 30 CELAC members, the largest-ever delegation, along with Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin.
Jaishankar told the meeting that India is trying to forge “robust and balanced” economic partnerships with the CELAC region through the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Chile, Free Trade Agreement with Peru and the expansion of the Preferential Trade Agreement with MERCOSUR.
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“Our objective is to create frameworks that are mutually beneficial. We seek swift progress while remaining mindful of each other's sensitivities and priorities,” he said.
CELAC is a regional forum that brings together all of Latin America and the Caribbean countries.
Jaishankar emphasised the need for further strengthening business and development collaborations between India and the CELAC countries, including training and human resources as a bridge for development and partnership, opportunities in the digital space, AI and innovation.
He said India's engagement with the Global South goes beyond its national interest and reflects its solidarity and commitment to shared prosperity, whether through projects supporting livelihoods in the Caribbean, responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, the military hospitals sent to Venezuela after the earthquake or medicine that was shipped to various Latin American countries.
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“India has sought to place its capabilities in the service of those in need.”
India-CELAC trade has crossed over 50 billion dollars annually but there is much more room to grow, he said.
Underlining the “highly complementary” strengths between Delhi and CELAC, Jaishankar said while India brings technology, pharmaceuticals, skilled resources, digital capabilities and a large and growing market, CELAC offers opportunities in critical minerals, sustainable energy, agriculture, food resources, and other natural assets.
“Our own growing middle class makes us a natural partner for each other. We need to work towards diversified trade, investment and business partnerships with stronger business-to-business linkages, improved connectivity and more predictable market access,” he said.
Jaishankar said that achieving this goal will need a focused effort, and called for a serious consideration for “upgrading our annual business summit starting next year. It could also bring together other dimensions of our relationship into a single event for us all to participate.”