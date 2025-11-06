India, New Zealand To Finalise FTA Soon: Goyal

"We've seen over the last year, the two-way trade increased by 10% which is a very large increase when we think about the size of the two economies, and so we're working hard to strike a deal that will give real opportunity to all Indian businesses in New Zealand and New Zealand businesses who are interested in working together in India, " he said. The agreement will also help boost cooperation in areas of agri technology, science and innovation, the New Zealand trade minister said adding the two sides are making very good progress in the negotiations.