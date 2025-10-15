IMF Ups India’s FY26 Growth Forecast to 6.6%, Trims FY27 Estimate by 20 Basis Points

“In India, growth is projected to be 6.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026. Compared with the July World Economic Outlook Update, this is an upward revision for 2025, with carryover from a strong first quarter more than offsetting the increase in the US effective rate on imports from India since July, and a downward revision for 2026,” the IMF said in its October World Economic Outlook update.