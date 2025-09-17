Manav Modi, Research Analyst -Precious Metal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Investors will closely monitor the Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled later tonight, where a much-awaited rate cut of 25 basis points could be announced. Along with that, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, dot plot and economic forecasts will also be under the radar, possibly triggering volatility in the market." Meanwhile, the US and China meet are showing some optimism regarding possible first steps taken towards the trade deal between the two major economies. Along with the Fed meeting, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan's policy meeting this week will also be under the radar for the investors, Modi added.