Rupee Recovers 55 Paise from All-Time Low Level to Close at 90.38 Against US Dollar

The lack of progress in the US–India trade negotiations and extended selling by foreign portfolio investors have weighed on the sentiment, while Brent crude oil prices hovering near USD 60 per barrel supported the domestic unit at lower levels.At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.05 against the US dollar, then recovered some lost ground to touch an intra-day high of 89.96, registering a 97 paise gain from its previous close.