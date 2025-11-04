Gold, Silver Decline as Strong Dollar, Easing US-China Tensions Temper Safe-Haven Demand

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, "Investors are awaiting US private payroll data due this week for more clues on the Fed’s interest rate path. At the same time, safe-haven demand for gold eased after the US and China reached an agreement last week to extend the tariff truce, ease export restrictions, and lower trade barriers." Analysts said that in the near term, bullion prices are likely to remain under pressure as traders weighed the implications of a strong dollar, softening geopolitical risks and mixed cues from the American economy ahead of the crucial data release.