Russian companies hiring Indians in construction, textiles, machinery, and electronics sectors.
India–Russia manpower ties grow as visa quotas expand for skilled workers.
Consular services rising with Indians needing documentation support in Russia.
Embassy warns job seekers against visa fraud and unauthorized employment schemes.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions and US, UK and Canada becoming less welcoming for Indians, Russian companies are now opening doors in sectors from construction to high-end machinery.
Talking about the same, Vinay Kumar, India’s ambassador to Russia said that firms are increasingly recruiting Indians, especially in machinery and electronics. In a conversation with TASS news agency, Kumar further pointed out that the workload of consular services has risen as more Indians take up these opportunities.
He said, “At a broader level, there is a manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians.”
Kumar further noted, “Most of the people who have come are in the construction and textile sectors” but also added that demand in machinery and electronics is now increasing.
Further, the envoy also highlighted how consular work is expanding. “When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passports, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport and those kinds, basically consular services,” he stated.
Speaking to PTI, Andrey Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “As far as I know, by the end of the year, 1 million specialists from India will come to Russia, including the Sverdlovsk region. A new Consulate General is opening in Yekaterinburg, which will deal with these issues.”
Sverdlovsk, whose capital is Yekaterinburg, houses heavy industries and the military-industrial complex, including Uralmash and Ural Wagon Zavod, maker of the T-90 tank. According to Besedin, factories were struggling to fill positions because some workers are deployed in the military operation in Ukraine, and young people do not go to factories.
Last year, Indian workers arrived in Russian regions for the first time starting at Kaliningrad’s Za Rodinu fish processing complex, which faced a labour shortage. Russia’s Ministry of Labour forecasts a workforce deficit of 3.1 million by 2030. To address this, it plans to raise the quota for qualified foreign workers by 1.5 times in 2025, allowing 0.23 million people.
What are the Work Visa Options in Russia
Russia has issued different categories of visas for employment:
Single-entry work visa for short-term assignments
Multiple-entry work visa for long-term jobs
Highly qualified specialist visa (HQS visa) for professionals
Work patent for self-employed individuals
The processing time for the visa varies from 5 to 30 business days, depending on the visa type and consulate. Here are what applicants need to submit:
A completed form and valid passport
Passport-sized photographs
A work invitation from the employer
A medical certificate
Proof of qualifications
In some cases, an employment agreement
In addition to that, expedited services may be available for an additional fee.
Visa Fraud Warning
As per an advisory issued by the Indian embassy, job seekers have been cautioned to not fall prey to fraudulent agents. “A number of instances have come to the notice of this Mission in which Indian nationals are offered tourist or business visas by some agents in India, with a promise for a job in Russia,” the advisory stated.
It also mentioned that such visas do not allow employment and cannot be converted to work permits after arrival.
Indians in Russia: A Growing Community
According to Indian Embassy estimates, about 14,000 Indians currently live in Russia, along with 1,500 Afghan nationals of Indian origin. This community includes professionals, students and skilled workers. Currently around 4,500 Indian students are studying medical and technical subjects, 90 per cent are in medical universities across the country and otherspursue engineering, aeronautical design, computer science, transport technology, agriculture and business management.