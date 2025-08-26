What are the Work Visa Options in Russia

Russia has issued different categories of visas for employment:

Single-entry work visa for short-term assignments

Multiple-entry work visa for long-term jobs

Highly qualified specialist visa (HQS visa) for professionals

Work patent for self-employed individuals

The processing time for the visa varies from 5 to 30 business days, depending on the visa type and consulate. Here are what applicants need to submit:

A completed form and valid passport

Passport-sized photographs

A work invitation from the employer

A medical certificate

Proof of qualifications

In some cases, an employment agreement

In addition to that, expedited services may be available for an additional fee.