Fitch Revises Outlook on Adani Ports, Energy Units to Stable, Affirms Ratings at BBB

The agency pointed to a cash balance of ₹170 billion (June 2025) and forecast a sustained ~55% EBITDA margin under its base case, with annual capex of ₹120–160 billion over the medium term. However, Fitch noted that any upgrade is capped by India’s sovereign “country ceiling” at BBB-, meaning APSEZ’s credit profile appears stronger than the current rating but cannot be upgraded while the ceiling remains unchanged.