Eternal Receives Over ₹40 Cr Tax Demand, Penalty From GST Authority

These orders have been received from the Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for the period from July 2017 to March 2020

PTI
  • Eternal, owner of Zomato and Blinkit, received three GST orders with a tax demand of over ₹40 crore.

  • Orders issued by Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for July 2017–March 2020 period.

  • Total demand includes ₹17.19 crore GST, ₹21.42 crore interest, and ₹1.71 crore penalty.

Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, has received three orders from the GST department imposing a total tax demand of over ₹40 crore, including interest and penalty.

These orders have been received from the Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

Eternal, which comprises four major businesses -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure -- said it will file appeals against the tax demand orders.

"The company has received 3 orders on 25 August 2025 for the period July 2017 to March 2020 passed by Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru, confirming total demand of GST of ₹17,19,11,762 with interest of ₹21,42,14,791 and penalty of INR 1,71,91,177," Eternal said in a late night regulatory filing on Monday.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, backed by view from lawyers and the company will be filing appeals against the orders before the appropriate authority," it added.

