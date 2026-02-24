  1. home
  2. News
  3. Gold futures drop 496 to 161 lakh per 10g

Gold Futures Drop ₹496 to ₹1.61 Lakh per 10g

Gold futures declined by ₹496 to ₹1.61 lakh per 10 grams in commodity market trade

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gold Futures Drop ₹496 to ₹1.61 Lakh per 10g
info_icon

Gold prices dropped 0.31 per cent to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams in the futures trade on Tuesday amid global uncertainties triggered by US tariffs.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by Rs 496, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 1,61,102 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,587 lots.

In the global market, Comex gold futures for April contract declined USD 28.16, or 0.54 per cent, to USD 5,197.44 per ounce.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Silver Price Today - null
Silver Futures Rise 5% to ₹2.65 Lakh per Kg amid Global Tariff Tensions

BY PTI

"Gold slipped below USD 5,200, as investors booked profits following a four-session advance driven by trade policy uncertainty and Middle East tensions. Despite the pullback, bullion remains supported by hedging demand amid fiscal risks, while markets await key US confidence and manufacturing index," brokerage firm Kotak Securities said.

The Trump administration is seeking to revive its global tariff agenda after the Supreme Court last week blocked many of the levies imposed last year.

Following the decision, President Donald Trump announced a new 10 per cent tariff, which takes effect from Tuesday. He has also threatened to raise it to 15 per cent.

This comes as many countries reassess their trade positions after the ruling. The EU has halted the ratification process of its trade agreement, while India deferred talks with the US

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×