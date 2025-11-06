Crompton Greaves Q2 Profit Down 41% To ₹75.4 Cr, Revenue At ₹1,915.57 Cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 41.1 % decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹75.42 crore in the September quarter of FY26.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹128.07 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL).
Its revenue from operations rose 1% to ₹1,915.57 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It stood at ₹1,896.15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The revenue growth was "led by underlying volume growth of 3%t YoY, partially offset by pricing adjustments. This was delivered despite challenging market and unfavourable weather conditions," CGCEL said in its earnings statement.
Moreover, Q2 results also include an exceptional item charge of ₹20.36 crore towards restructuring of Vadodara plant operations from a lighting facility into a multi-business facility, it said.
CGCEL's total expenses were 3.64% up at ₹1,806.40 crore in the September quarter of FY26.
During the quarter, its revenue from the electric consumer durables segment was down 1.54% to ₹1,371.16 crore However, revenue from its lighting products business grew 3.13% to ₹261.06 crore.
Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier in February 2022, was up 13.19% to Rs 283.35 crore.
Butterfly's "core categories delivered double-digit growth, supported by sustained volume growth and new product launches".
The total consolidated income, which includes other income of CGCEL, was at ₹1,928.96 crore in the September quarter, up marginally by 0.8%.
In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income slipped 3.04 % to ₹3,951.01 crore.
"Despite a challenging environment, our well-diversified product portfolio remained resilient with strong momentum in pumps, small domestic and kitchen appliances. We believe GST 2.0 will act as a structural catalyst to consumption, with benefits percolating to the durables segment in a phased manner," its MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh said.
Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹278.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.73 per cent.