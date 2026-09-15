August Domestic Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 36.5% Yoy To 4,39,309 Units: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 36.5% year-on-year to 4,39,309 units in August, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.
Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 3,21, 901 units in August 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.
Total two-wheeler sales increased 10.5% to 20,34,698 units last month, as against 18,41,954 units in August last year, it added.
Three-wheeler dispatches were up 22.8% in the previous month at 93,764 units as against 76,324 units in the year-ago period, it added.
"Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers have recorded the highest ever sales of August in 2026. In August 2026, Passenger Vehicles posted sales of 4.39 lakhs units with double digit growth of 36.5%, three-wheelers sales recorded 0.94 lakh units with growth of 22.8%, and two-wheelers sales logged 20.35 lakhs units with growth of 10.5 compared to the same period of last August 2025," said Rajesh Menon, Director General at SIAM.
"India's automobile industry is passing through a robust growth phase," said Menon, adding that the growth in August has been supported by a lower base of previous year.
"The broader demand environment remains fundamentally healthy. Strong consumer confidence, resilient rural markets, improving financing conditions, and accelerating adoption of alternative drivetrains are creating a favourable ecosystem across vehicle categories," he said.
"Festive demand is also expected to provide an additional boost, resulting in healthy Q2 numbers", Menon added.