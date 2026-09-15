August Domestic Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 36.5% Yoy To 4,39,309 Units: SIAM

"Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers have recorded the highest ever sales of August in 2026. In August 2026, Passenger Vehicles posted sales of 4.39 lakhs units with double digit growth of 36.5%, three-wheelers sales recorded 0.94 lakh units with growth of 22.8%, and two-wheelers sales logged 20.35 lakhs units with growth of 10.5 compared to the same period of last August 2025," said Rajesh Menon, Director General at SIAM.