Andaman Coop Bank Scam: Probe Reveals Use of ‘Power of Attorney' for Loans

A senior police officer said, "We have found gross irregularities on behalf of the bank in disbursing loans amounting to more than ₹80 crore to a section of businessmen, based on mortgages of property which were ‘power of attorney (PoA) for land’ in nature." He added, "It is surprising that the top management of the bank disbursed loans on such mortgages, even though in 2020 the bank itself had issued a circular banning loans against PoA, citing legal disputes." Explaining PoA for land, the officer said, "It is a legal, notarised document where the actual landowner appoints another person to look after the property, including selling, buying, or leasing. This is common in cases where the landowner is abroad, unwell, or elderly." "In this case, those who were given PoA by landowners availed huge loans from ANSCBL, often without the knowledge of the real owners. This led to disputes after objections were raised by the actual owners," he added.