Amit Shah Joins Swadeshi Tech Push, Moves to Zoho Mail

In addition, Zoho’s messaging app ‘Arattai’, which was first soft-launched in 2021, also came in the limelight as it clocked over 10 lakh downloads in the past week on Play Store. The app is trying to position itself as a “made-in-India” alternative to global chat giants. It allows all the features similar to any modern messenger. These include text messaging, voice and video calls, stories, channels, and media sharing.



Zoho was founded by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas in 1996. It offers more than 50 integrated online applications that support multiple business operations spanning sales and marketing, email and collaboration, among others.