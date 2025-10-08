Amit Shah Joins Swadeshi Tech Push, Moves to Zoho Mail

Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail, promoting Indian-built tech
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also using Zoho’s office suite
Govt outsourcing email ops to Zoho — a first in India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he has switched to homegrown email platform called ‘Zoho Mail’, which is operated by Indian SaaS giant Zoho Corporation. In a social media post, Shah shared his new email address.
“Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter,” Shah wrote.
Zoho Mail is a privacy-focused email platform developed by Zoho Corporation, a Chennai-headquartered global technology company co-founded by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas in 1996.
With nearly 30 years of experience in the tech and software industry, Zoho has built a reputation for designing products that simplify and streamline business operations, as stated on its official website.
According to company data, Zoho employs over 18,000 people worldwide and serves around 130 million users. In 2023, the company marked 15 years of Zoho Mail, celebrating its role in enabling seamless communication and efficient email management for organisations of all sizes.
Indian Govt Backs Homegrown Tech
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently announced that he is switching to using Zoho’s office suit software to promote homegrown products and services. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaishnaw wrote, “I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations”.
Zoho has previously worked closely with Vaishnaw’s ministry. In September 2023, some media reports revealed that the Ministry of Electronics and IT had selected Zoho to manage email services along with several other internet-based office tools.
This was the first instance when the government outsourced its internal email operations to a private company, which have traditionally been maintained by the National Informatics Services.
Zoho’s Ulaa browser emerged as the winner of MeitY’s Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, outshining 433 competing teams. A month later, it was named the Official SaaS Partner for the MeitY Startup Hub Deeptech Arena at Startup Mahakumbh 2025.
Zoho's New Tech Tools
Recently, the company has launched a new sub-brand called ‘Vani’, which offers AI-powered “visual” workplace collaboration tools. The company, in an official statement, announced that Vani is equipped with tools like whiteboards, flowcharts, diagrams, mind-mapping, and video-conferencing.
The new offering came with a “Space and Zone” framework, which enables teams to operate independently while collaborating seamlessly when needed. The platform further integrates AI to assist users in generating content, structured visuals, and actionable insights from targeted sections.
It provides a ready-to-use library of templates and toolkits for planning, brainstorming, design diagrams, and social media creatives, streamlining project workflows. It has also rolled out the new offering globally for $5 per month for each user, while it is priced at ₹240 in India.
In addition, Zoho’s messaging app ‘Arattai’, which was first soft-launched in 2021, also came in the limelight as it clocked over 10 lakh downloads in the past week on Play Store. The app is trying to position itself as a “made-in-India” alternative to global chat giants. It allows all the features similar to any modern messenger. These include text messaging, voice and video calls, stories, channels, and media sharing.
Zoho was founded by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas in 1996. It offers more than 50 integrated online applications that support multiple business operations spanning sales and marketing, email and collaboration, among others.