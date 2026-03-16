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Aircraft Pushback Vehicle Catches Fire at Delhi Airport: Sources

According to the sources, operations were not impacted at the airport due to the incident

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PTI
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by freepik
Airline Photo: by freepik
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An aircraft pushback tractor operated by AISATS caught fire at the Delhi airport on Friday early morning and the fire was doused, sources said on Sunday.

The vehicle caught fire when it was pushing back an Etihad cargo aircraft EY215, but there was no damage to the plane. The aircraft later took off for its destination, one of the sources said.

Etihad Airways could not be immediately contacted for comments while there was no response from AISATS, which is a joint venture between Air India and Singapore's SATS.

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According to the sources, operations were not impacted at the airport due to the incident.

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A pushback tractor is used to push back an aircraft from the parking bay at the airport

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