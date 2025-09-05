  1. home
Aadhaar Authentication Transactions Rise 10% to 221 Cr in Aug: UIDAI

UIDAI reported Aadhaar authentication transactions rose 10% in August to 221 crore, reflecting wider adoption in financial and government services.

PTI
Aadhaar authentication transactions increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to 221 crore in August 2025, Unique Identification Authority of India said on Thursday.

Aadhaar custodian Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said the Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions are also witnessing consistent growth, with at least 18.6 crore transactions recorded in August 2025 compared to 6.04 crore a year ago.

"Aadhaar number holders executed over 221 crore authentication transactions in August 2025, more than the previous month this year, as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The August 2025 authentication transactions are over 10.3 per cent more than such transactions recorded in August 2024," UIDAI said in a statement.

UIDAI said the growth in usage and utility of Aadhaar reflects the growth of the digital economy in the country as well.

On September 1, UIDAI observed the highest-ever face authentication transactions in a single day at over 1.5 crore.

The previous high was recorded on August 1, when over 1.28 crore such transactions were executed, the statement said.

"More than 150 entities, both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, and telecom service providers, among others, are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services," it added.

UIDAI said that 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in August.

