Stock Markets End Higher for 2nd Day; Metal Stocks Soar

Speaking at the Valdai plenary session on Thursday, Putin also said that he was looking forward to his trip to India in early December and meeting with "my friend and our reliable partner Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi." Putin, who will travel to India in early December for an annual summit, lauded India's nationalist government led by PM Modi, calling him a "balanced, wise," and “nationally oriented” leader. Putin said he feels comfortable in their trustworthy interactions.