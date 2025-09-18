Stock Markets End Higher After US Fed Rate Cut; Log Gains for 3rd Day

"Indian equities extended gains after the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut and indication for further easing. IT and Pharma outperformed on expectations of higher spending and stronger export prospects. Although elevated valuations and a firm dollar index prompted intermittent profit-booking, comfort in private banks and midcap helped in sustaining the positive bias and regain the trend," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.