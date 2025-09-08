Soft US August Payrolls Data Puts Fed Under Pressure to Cut Rates

For Wall Street, the weak hiring numbers did not arrive as a jolt out of the blue. Investors were already braced for softness. What the data did do was ignite rate cut expectations. Just a month ago, traders saw zero chance of an outsized 50 basis point cut from the Federal Reserve. By Sunday evening, the CME FedWatch tool reflected an 8% probability on a half-point cut at the Fed’s next September 17 meeting, with a quarter-point reduction viewed as a sure-shot move.