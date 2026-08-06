Sensex Climbs 374 Points On Buying In Reliance, ICICI Bank; Nifty Ends Flat

"Four sessions into the NSE's Closing Auction Session (CAS), the divergence between the Sensex and the Nifty is increasingly reflecting differences in market liquidity rather than a transitional anomaly. The same 20-minute closing auction continues to produce contrasting outcomes for the two benchmarks because institutional order flow is concentrated more heavily in Nifty constituents than in the Sensex basket. As a result, the Nifty's closing level remains more sensitive to auction-driven price discovery, while the Sensex has been relatively less affected," he added.