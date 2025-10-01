Rate-Sensitive Bank, Auto, Realty Stocks end Higher

"After having fallen for the past eight trading sessions, a relief rally came to the fore, backed by factors like an upsurge in banking stocks, positive global cues, and appreciation in the rupee. Although the repo rate was unchanged, the RBI's governor's optimism with regards to softening inflation and upgrading the growth prospectus for FY26 boosted investors' sentiment," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.