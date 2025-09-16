New User Registrations on NSE Drop 18% in August

New registrations fell to 12.3 lakh in August, down from 15.1 lakh in July. The decline was even sharper on a year-on-year basis at 37% when compared to the 19.5 lakh registrations in August last year. That said, NSE’s total registered investor base continued to expand, crossing 11.9 crore by the end of the month, pointing that long-term investors continue to hold ground despite short-term volatilities.