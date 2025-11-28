Stock Markets Trade Higher in Early Deals

"Wall Street was shut for Thanksgiving, leaving Indian markets to chart their own course ahead of today's Q2 GDP print. The mood stays buoyant, powered by hopes of dual rate cuts from the US Fed and RBI, and optimism on a potential US–India trade deal, even as FIIs turned sellers to the tune of ₹1,255 crore," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.