Gold prices rebounded in futures trade on Tuesday, gaining ₹922 to ₹1.56 lakh per 10 grams, snapping a three-day losing streak amid persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery increased by ₹922, or 0.59%, to ₹1,56,658 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,761 lots.
Gold prices saw a modest uptick on Tuesday, driven primarily by ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the implications of US Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.
He added that rising crude oil prices have heightened concerns about inflation and its broader impact on the global economy.
"As fears over crude supply eased slightly, investor sentiment shifted, allowing for gains in precious metals, though the overall market remains cautious," Garg said.
In the international market, gold prices recovered after four days of decline. The yellow metal futures for the April contract gained $14.46, or 0.29%, to $5,016.66 per ounce.
US President Donald Trump has warned of potential strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure, adding market uncertainty.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said major central banks, including the Fed, are widely expected to keep the interest rates unchanged in the near term, with traders closely tracking the policy signals for further cues.
Apart from the Fed, investors are also closely watching policy meetings of the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan.
Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said gold briefly broke the key $5,000 per ounce level but failed to sustain lower levels, indicating a near-term consolidation.
However, short-term bias remains bearish with strong support seen around $4,850 per ounce in the global markets, she added.