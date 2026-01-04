  1. home
D-Mart’s Dec Quarter Revenue Rises 13% to ₹17,612 Cr

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue rose 8.6 per cent. It was ₹16,218.79 in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

PTI
D-Mart
 Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 13.15% rise in its standalone revenue from operations to ₹17,612.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had registered ₹15,565.23 crore revenue from operations a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2025, stood at ₹17,612.62 crores," said the filing on company update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores of the Damani-family promoted retail chain stood at 442 as of December 31, 2025. This also includes its Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed for customers due to reconstruction.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for QE December 31, 2025...is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company," it said.

The board of the company is scheduled on January 10, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. 

