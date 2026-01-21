  1. home
Copper Futures Rises to ₹1,294.25/Kg on Weak US dollar, Tight Supply

The February contract of the red metal increased by ₹8.15, or 0.62% to ₹1,325 per kg in 9,857 lots

Copper prices rose by ₹8.60 to ₹1,294.25 per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, as investors built fresh positions amid tightening inventories and improved sentiment across base metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper futures for January delivery rose by ₹8.60, or 0.67% to ₹1,294.25 per kilogram in a business turnover of 12,695 lots.

The February contract of the red metal increased by ₹8.15, or 0.62% to ₹1,325 per kg in 9,857 lots.

BY PTI

In the international markets, Comex copper futures for March delivery rose 0.86% to $5.87 per pound. On the London Metals Exchange (LME), the red metal futures appreciated by $148.55, or 1.1%, to $12,927.65 per tonne.

"LME base metals saw a modest rebound in early trade, with copper recouping part of the Tuesday's losses as macro factors and a weaker US dollar lent support," Kotak Securities said.

Sentiment improved amid renewed trade rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, typically a tailwind for dollar-priced commodities.

"However, signs of demand fatigue persist in China, where the Yangshan copper import premium has fallen to its lowest level since mid-2024, suggesting elevated prices are starting to curb consumption," the brokerage firm said in a note.

