Bharti Airtel Shares Climb Nearly 3 %; Hit 52-Week Peak After Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday climbed nearly 3 % to reach the 52-week high after the firm reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit in September quarter of FY26.
The stock rallied 2.98 % to reach its 52-week high of ₹ 2,135.75 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.97 % to ₹ 2,135.60 -- its 52-week peak.
Bharti Airtel on Monday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹ 8,651 crore in September quarter of FY26, mainly on account of growth in high-paying smartphone customers and post-paid connections.
The company posted a profit of ₹ 4,153.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Bharti Airtel Africa too had posted multi-fold growth in net income at ₹ 969 crore during the quarter.
Revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by about 26 % to ₹ 52,145 crore during the quarter from ₹ 41,473.3 crore in the same period last year.
The India revenue increased by 22.6 % YoY to ₹ 38,690 crore after including its share from Indus Towers. The company had reported total India revenue at ₹ 31,561 crore, excluding revenue from Indus Towers.
The company's growth on YoY basis including revenue from passive infrastructure has been 11 % with September 2024 revenue reinstated to ₹ 34,983.7 crore.
The India revenue without passive infrastructure share grew by 10 % only.
Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, of Bharti Airtel was higher than its competitor Jio.
Airtel posted an increase of about 10 % in ARPU to ₹ 256 during the quarter compared to ₹ 233 in the same period a year ago.
Jio last month reported an ARPU of ₹ 211.4 and revenue from operations of ₹ 36,332 crore in the same quarter.