Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Together buy 4.9% Stake in Sunteck Realty For ₹268 Cr

In addition, Morgan Stanley, through its affiliate Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, purchased 35.09 lakh shares

PTI
US-based Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Thursday bought a 4.9% stake collectively in Sunteck Realty from capital market company CLSA for ₹268 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, acquired 36.52 lakh shares or 2.5% stake in Sunteck Realty.

In addition, Morgan Stanley, through its affiliate Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, purchased 35.09 lakh shares, representing a 2.4% stake in the company.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹375.1 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹268.64 crore.

Meanwhile, CLSA, through its affiliate CLSA Global Markets Pte Ltd - ODI, sold the same number of shares at the same price.

As of December 31, 2025, CLSA hold a 5.25%stake in Sunteck Realty.

Shares of Sunteck Realty rose 3.65% to close at ₹388.80 per piece on the BSE.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, sold 65,27,614 shares of Manappuram Finance to Morgan Stanley's arm for ₹190 crore.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹291.65 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹190.38 crore.

Shares of Manappuram Finance rose 1.77% to settle at ₹296.80 per scrip on the BSE.

