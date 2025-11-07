India’s Solar Waste May Hit 11 Mn Tonnes by 2047 as Capacity Expands, Says Report

This low rate persists despite the EU’s regulations mandating solar panel recycling, largely due to the high costs and technical challenges involved. The economics are stacked against the recycling business. Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Attero told Outlook Business that the process of solar waste recycling is not advanced enough to be offered free of charge. In addition to the complexity of dismantling and shipping massive solar sections from remote locations, the total cost of managing solar waste is ₹25,000-30,000 per tonne— enough to deter any business. The comparative cost for plastic waste is ₹4000.