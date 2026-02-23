Odisha's Critical Mineral Sector to Hit $20 Bn Mark by 2032: Study

The study revealed that Odisha’s mineral production value is expected to skyrocket from USD 8 billion in 2025 to USD 18-20 billion by 2032, with a dramatic shift in the state's mining, processing, and manufacturing profile, from 40 per cent, 10 per cent and 5 per cent in 2025 to 50 per cent, 40 per cent, and 30 per cent, respectively, by 2032, driven by focused policy and industrial investment.