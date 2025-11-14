  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Union govt releases finance commission grants for rural bodies in assam

Union Govt Releases Finance Commission Grants for Rural Bodies in Assam

The ministry said it entails the second instalment of untied grants of the financial year 2024–25 amounting to ₹ 219.24 crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Govt Releases Finance Commission Grants for Rural Bodies in Assam
info_icon

The Union government has released Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) grants during the financial year 2025–26 for rural local bodies in Assam, the Panchayati Raj Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it entails the second instalment of untied grants of the financial year 2024–25 amounting to ₹ 219.24 crore. These funds are for all eligible 27 district panchayats, all eligible 182 block panchayats and all eligible 2,192 gram panchayats of the state.

Further, ₹ 4,698 crore of withheld portion of the first instalment of the untied grant for 2024–25 has also been released to additional eligible 26 block panchayats.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The government of India, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends the release of XV-FC grants to states for panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies, which are then released by the Ministry of Finance.

Dairy Sector - Freepik
Assam Govt Launches Milk Subsidy Scheme, Expansion of Processing Plant to Boost Dairy Sector

BY PTI

The allocated grants are recommended and released in two instalments in a financial year. The untied grants will be utilised by panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies for location-specific felt needs under the 29 subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The tied grants can be used for the basic services of sanitation and maintenance of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and faecal sludge management in particular and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×