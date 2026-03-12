  1. home
Retail Inflation Rises to 3.21 Pc in Feb Compared to 2.74 Pc in Jan: Govt Data

The inflation data is based on the new CPI series with base year 2024

P
PTI
Retail inflation in the country moved up to 3.21% in February compared to 2.74% in the preceding month, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Thursday.

The inflation data is based on the new CPI series with base year 2024.

Food inflation in February rose sequentially to 3.47% from 2.13% in January, showed the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The major items that witnessed a high pace of price hike were 'silver, gold, diamond, platinum jewellery', coconut-copra, tomato, and cauliflower.

On the other hand, there was disinflation in garlic, onion, potato, arhar, and litchi.

Inflation rates for rural and urban areas were at 3.37% and 3.02%, respectively.

