Jharkhand's Economy Projected to Grow by 5.96% in 2026-27 Fiscal: Economic Survey

"Projections indicate that per capita income at constant prices is expected to reach Rs 71,944 in 2025-26 and Rs 65,670 in 2026-27, representing growth of 5.25 per cent and 5.18 per cent, respectively. At current prices, per capita income is projected to rise to Rs 1,25,677 in 2025-26 and Rs 1,35,195 in 2026-27," it added.