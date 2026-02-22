India Rebalances Crude Slate as Saudi Gains, Russian Flows Ease under Sanctions Pressure

"Russian grades have provided a rare combination of medium sour quality, stable availability, and discounted pricing, which has been particularly valuable for complex refiners optimised for sour processing," he said. "As India reduces Russian barrels, the overall crude cost is expected to go up USD 2-3 per barrel; however, cheaper Venezuelan crude buying could partially offset this." However, Venezuelan crude import will only be at a marginal or supplementary level and cannot replace Russian barrels.