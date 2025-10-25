  1. home
Economy and Policy

"I'm Open to it": US President Trump Expresses Willingness to Meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un During Asia Visit

Trump also suggested that he was open to officially recognising North Korea as a nuclear power over the objections of allies including Seoul.

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aditi Ray Chowdhury
X/@WhiteHouse
US President Donald Trump Photo: X/@WhiteHouse
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump open to meeting Kim Jong Un during his Asia tour if approached.

  • Recalled 2019 DMZ handshake, when he became first US president in North Korea.

  • Suggested possible recognition of North Korea as a nuclear power, defying allies.

  • Asia visit includes Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, with key talks on China trade.

US President Donald Trump said he would be as expressed his willingness to meet Kim Jong Un if the North Korean leader reaches out during the US president’s three-nation tour through Asia. 

While addressing the reporters, Trump said, “If you want to put out the word, I’m open to it.”

He further compared his comments to 2019, when he issued a surprise invitation via social media asking Kim to meet for a handshake in the demilitarised zone between North Korea and South Korea. Following that, the leaders met with Trump becoming the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil.

H-1B Visa Row: Lawmakers Request Trump Admin to Scrap $100K Visa Fee, Calls it ‘Expensive’ for Early-Stage Startups

BY Outlook Business Desk

“You know, they don’t have a lot of telephone service. They have a lot of nuclear weapons, but not a lot of telephone service,” the US President said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Trump also suggested that he was open to officially recognising North Korea as a nuclear power over the objections of allies including Seoul.

“When you say they have to be recognised as a nuclear power – well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons,” he further pointed out while stating, “I’ll say that. "

US Expects Support from India, other Allied Nations in Trade Tensions with China: Bessent

BY PTI

Previously, the American officials said that Trump was not planning to meet Kim during his trip to Asia, which includes stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

The US President's meeting with the Chinese President marks a crucial part of his Asia tour. Ahead of the meeting, the US president said he wants to extend a pause on higher tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Xi resuming American soybean purchases as well as cracking down on fentanyl and backing off restrictions on rare-earth exports, while keeping in mind some essential trade barriers.

Trump, who left Washington on Friday night, is set for a five-day trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, his first to the region and longest journey abroad since taking office in January.

Published At:
