GST Cuts this Festive Season: From Medicines to Luxury Goods, Here’s What Gets Cheaper & What's Costlier

Medicines: In another crucial move, there comes a relief for many lifesaving medicines namely 33 drugs and therapies, including those for cancer and rare diseases (Agalsidase Beta, Imiglucerase, Eptacog alfa, Daratumumab, Onasemnogene abeparvovec, Risdiplam, among others) Earlier, many medicines that were taxed at 12 percent will now attract zero GST. Apart from that, GST rates on medical devices such as diagnostic kits and glucometers have been slashed down to 5 percent.



Stationery goods: The new framework has also reduced prices of school and office stationery items like erasers, pencils, sharpeners, crayons, chalk and charcoals. Besides that, notebooks, maps, graph books, etc. also gets cheaper.