In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said, "In order to support exporters further, the Central government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025." This includes exemption from both the 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and the 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), as well as a 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on both, which led to a cumulative 11 per cent import duty on cotton.