Germany Opens Gate for Indians, Offers Study Visas, More Jobs Amid Geopolitical Shifts

What IAB Survey Suggests?

Despite rising opportunities, Germany faces challenges in retaining migrants. As per a survey conducted by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) between December 2024 and April 2025, 50,000 foreign-born individuals aged 18 to 65 were interviewed. It excluded asylum seekers without recognised residence status.

According to the findings:

57 per cent, about 5.7 million people, want to stay long term

12 per cent, around 1.2 million, see their stay as temporary

30 per cent, nearly 3 million, are undecided

Nearly 2.6 million immigrants said they had considered leaving Germany in the past year. Among them, 300,000 already had concrete emigration plans.

