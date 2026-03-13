Rajasthan Mines Dept Directs Field Officers to Meet 100 Pc Revenue Collection Targets for March

Rajasthan's mines department has directed field officers to ensure 100 per cent revenue collection targets are met for March.
Principal Secretary (Mines) T Ravikanth said the department has set a target of collecting over ₹ 1,500 crore in revenue during March.
He said the department has already collected more than ₹ 9,135 crore in revenue till March 10 in the current fiscal year, which is ₹ 936 crore higher than the year-ago period.
He said the department recorded better growth in revenue collection during December, January, and February and achieved a record collection of ₹ 1,060 crore in February.
"A roadmap has been prepared for the coming days and shared with all field officers, adding that any laxity in achieving the revenue targets will not be tolerated," he said.
He added that arrangements are being put in place so that whenever the transport department checks vehicles carrying minerals, alerts are sent to the mines department to verify whether the vehicles have valid permits and are transporting minerals within the permitted quantity.