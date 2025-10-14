Amid Trade Tensions, India’s Oil Imports From Russia Fell 8.4% Between April and September, Reveals Data

U.S. trade secretary Scott Bessent also stated that India would rebalance its crude purchases by buying more U.S. oil and less Russian oil.



On an overall basis, India shipped in about 4.88 million bpd of oil in September, falling by 1% from August but up about 3.5% from the same month a year ago, the data revealed.



In addition to that, Russia's share in India's overall imports in the April-September period declined to about 36% from 40%, while that of the U.S. rose marginally.



The share of Middle Eastern oil in six months to September 2025 in overall imports rose to 45% from 42%, lifting the share of the OPEC nations to 49% from 45%, the data showed.