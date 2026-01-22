  1. home
Zee Ent Q3 Profit Down 5% to ₹155 Cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported 5.37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹154.8 crore for December quarter FY26

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported 5.37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹154.8 crore for December quarter FY26.

It had logged a net profit of ₹163.6 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

Total income was up 14.6% to ₹2,298.5 crore in December quarter FY26. Total expenses were at ₹2,087.4 crore, up 20.3% year-on-year.

During the quarter, revenue from Advertising was down 9.4% to ₹851.5 crore. The subscription revenue was up 6.9%to ₹1,050.2 crore in the quarter.

Revenue from the 'Other sales & service' was up over sixfold to ₹378.4 crore.

Shares of ZEEL were trading at ₹84.85 apiece on BSE, up 3.55% from the previous close.

