Vodafone Idea Loss Narrows to ₹5,524 Crore; Shares Gain 6%

Vodafone Idea’s 5G services have now expanded to 29 cities across 17 priority circles, with plans for further rollouts depending on demand and 5G handset adoption. However, network expansion slowed, with only around 1,300 new towers added compared to 4,600 in the previous quarter. The company’s 4G population coverage rose to around 84% as of September 2025, up from 77% in March. Management aims to extend this to 90% of the population.