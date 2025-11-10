Vodafone Idea Q2 Net Loss Narrows to ₹ 5,524 Crore

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss year-on-year narrowed to ₹ 5,524 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹ 7,175.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company’s regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 2.4 % to ₹ 11,195 crore during the reported quarter from ₹ 10,932.2 crore a year ago.
The customer ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 8.7 % year-on-year to ₹ 180 in the reported quarter from ₹ 166 in the September 2025 quarter, mainly due to customer upgrades and tariff increases, the company said.
The total debt of the company stood at ₹ 2,02,951 crore at the end of the reported quarter.