Vedanta Q2 PAT Drops 38 Pc to ₹3,479 Cr On One-Time Exceptional Cost

Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel told PTI that the exceptional item is primarily due to a ₹1,407 crore write-off from an adverse Supreme Court ruling on a power benefit claim and a ₹660 crore settlement payment to SEPCO for an arbitration dispute at the Talwandi Sabo power unit. While Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, the receivable of ₹1,407 crore is not recoverable and has been written off in the second quarter.