Tropical Agro Unveils AI-Enabled Tech Tools to Tackle Post-Harvest Fruit Loss

The introduction of these technologies comes at a critical juncture, as post-harvest wastage remains a persistent challenge for India’s agricultural sector

PTI
  • Chennai-based Tropical Agrosystem (India) Ltd launched AI-enabled tools ‘Strella’ and ‘Rubens’ to tackle post-harvest fruit wastage and improve farmer profitability.

  • The tools use data analytics and advanced technology to minimise fruit losses, preserve quality, and increase farmer incomes.

  • The launch is part of a strategic partnership with AgroFreshTM Solutions Inc, a global leader in post-harvest solutions, to bring Strella and Rubens to India.

Chennai-based Tropical Agrosystem (India) Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of AI-enabled tech tools 'Strella' and 'Rubens' to curb post-harvest fruit wastage and boost farmer profitability.

The introduction of these technologies comes at a critical juncture, as post-harvest wastage remains a persistent challenge for India’s agricultural sector.

According to the company, the farm suite leverages data analytics and advanced technology to minimise post-harvest fruit losses, preserve product quality, and boost farmer incomes.

In a strategic partnership with AgroFreshTM Solutions Inc, a global leader in post-harvest freshness and quality solutions, Tropical Agro is bringing two globally acclaimed innovations - Strella and Rubens - to the Indian market, it said in a statement.

These technologies will be seamlessly integrated with AgroFresh’s FreshCloud, a digital platform that captures real-time data to inform better post-harvest decisions of produce condition from orchard to packhouse, shipping and beyond - across the supply chain.

"Tropical Agro sees significant growth potential in India’s post-harvest segment, which will remain a key strategic focus for the company,” the company's Founder V K Jhaver said.

Given the complexities of India’s supply chain and the resulting food wastage, Strella and Rubens offer ideal solutions to reduce post-harvest losses, maintain product quality, and improve grower profitability, he said, and added, "We look forward to introducing more such innovations in the future."

