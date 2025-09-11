Tata Sons board is likely to appoint TV Narendran as a group company representative. Narendran currently serves as global CEO and MD of Tata Steel. The 60-year-old head of the steel arm of the salt-to-power conglomerate has held discussions with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, the Economic Times reported. Narendran’s over three-decade-long association with the Tata Group reportedly makes him a natural choice for the position.
“Only a handful of senior Tata executives today match the breadth of Narendran’s experience and leadership,” ET reported, citing a source.
The development is around a time when the former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, Ralf Speth, reportedly steps down from the Tata Sons board as he turns 70 this month. Speth was appointed to the board in 2016 following the ouster of former chairman Cyrus Mistry. Apart from Speth, independent director Leo Puri resigned in April this year, and Ajay Piramal (70) exited last month, leaving three board positions vacant at the conglomerate’s holding company. According to the Articles of Association, Tata executives retire at 65 and those in board-level roles at 70.
In 1988, after completing an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Narendran joined Tata Steel and gradually rose to the top rank in 2013. In his over three-decade-long career with the steel arm of the Tata Group, he has been at the forefront of ₹35,200-crore Bhushan Steel acquisition and the Kalinganagar expansion. His influence in the steel industry spans beyond Indian borders, he serves on the board of the World Steel Association, driving global sustainability efforts.
The Tata Sons board consists of nine directors, including two executive directors, three non-executive directors, and four independent directors. Current board members include Noel Tata, Vijay Singh, and Venu Srinivasan. Harish Manwani and Anita M George serve as independent directors. Noel Tata was appointed to the board in November last year.