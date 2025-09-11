The development is around a time when the former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, Ralf Speth, reportedly steps down from the Tata Sons board as he turns 70 this month. Speth was appointed to the board in 2016 following the ouster of former chairman Cyrus Mistry. Apart from Speth, independent director Leo Puri resigned in April this year, and Ajay Piramal (70) exited last month, leaving three board positions vacant at the conglomerate’s holding company. According to the Articles of Association, Tata executives retire at 65 and those in board-level roles at 70.